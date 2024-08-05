Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

