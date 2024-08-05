Barrington Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

