Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

