Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) PT Raised to $41.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE BZH opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

