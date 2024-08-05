Benchmark Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,816. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

