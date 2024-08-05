Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.37.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,146,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.