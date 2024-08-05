Benchmark Trims Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Target Price to $8.50

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.72.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $12,842,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Stagwell by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.