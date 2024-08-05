Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.68

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Price Performance
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $16,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,250.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 202,703 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.