BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,030.00

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.11) and last traded at GBX 2,033.18 ($26.15), with a volume of 2545756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,103 ($27.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($56.60) to GBX 4,500 ($57.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.73) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.99) to GBX 2,650 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.12).
BHP Group Stock Down 3.3 %
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
