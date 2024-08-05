BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.3 %

BBAI stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.