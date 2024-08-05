BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 84,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

