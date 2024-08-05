Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMEA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

