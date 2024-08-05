Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 605.26% and a negative return on equity of 129.31%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 874,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

