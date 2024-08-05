BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,022. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

