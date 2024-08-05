Bioventus (BVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 96,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $505.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

