Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.90.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

