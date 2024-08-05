Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.