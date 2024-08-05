Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,068.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,328.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3,692.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.