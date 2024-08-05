Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boot Barn Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $111.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Defensive Stocks Weathering the Market Storm
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.