Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $111.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

