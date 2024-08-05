BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

