Boston Partners Acquires 113,759 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 1,046,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

