Boston Partners Acquires 20,378 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. 375,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $20.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

