Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 19,276 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.58. 9,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,451. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

