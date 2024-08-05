Boston Partners Boosts Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.94% of Asure Software worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 44,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,394. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $222.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

