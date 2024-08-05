Boston Partners Buys 15,268 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 183,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

