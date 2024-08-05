Boston Partners Buys 23,033 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 145,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

