Boston Partners Buys 5,841 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Boston Partners increased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.19% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. 381,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

