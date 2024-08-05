Boston Partners Buys New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 2.7 %

UPWK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.41. 439,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

