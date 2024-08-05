Boston Partners Buys New Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 262,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 58.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,847. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

