Boston Partners Buys New Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AVA traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $38.24. 48,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile



Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

