Boston Partners Buys New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in M/I Homes by 69.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 6.1 %

MHO traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.59. 32,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Raymond James increased their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

