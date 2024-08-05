Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 244,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $14,167,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 465,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 466,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $747.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

