Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,526,000 after buying an additional 3,879,632 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $106,206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,088,000 after acquiring an additional 170,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.19. 214,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Americold Realty Trust



Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

