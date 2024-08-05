Boston Partners Grows Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 127,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,490. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.