Boston Partners Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

JAZZ traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 103,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

