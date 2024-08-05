Boston Partners Has $1.29 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 136,977 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,809. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

