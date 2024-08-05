Boston Partners Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,366,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 388,339 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of PCYO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

