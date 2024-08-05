Boston Partners Has $1.76 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $23,432,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

BTI stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 2,767,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.45.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

