Boston Partners Has $876,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.09. 216,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

