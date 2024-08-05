Boston Partners Invests $1.33 Million in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in KT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 88,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

