Boston Partners Invests $847,000 in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 5.2 %

CMCO traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,748. The firm has a market cap of $975.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

