Boston Partners Invests $871,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. 9,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

