Boston Partners Invests $997,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Embraer Trading Down 3.3 %

ERJ traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 469,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,701. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

