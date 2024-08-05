Boston Partners Makes New $848,000 Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC Price Performance

NYSE:RES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. 285,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

