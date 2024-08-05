Boston Partners Makes New $995,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

