Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,231. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 323,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,998. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

