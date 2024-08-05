Boston Partners Purchases 39,582 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Boston Partners raised its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $487,194. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.