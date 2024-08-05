Boston Partners Purchases 54,362 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,870 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 129,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

