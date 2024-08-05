Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLRE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. 26,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

