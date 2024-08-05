Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 32,909 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 22,417.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,396. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

